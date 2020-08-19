Advertisement

Two WKU STEM students awarded Department of Defense SMART scholarships

Chloe Cooper and Lee-Lee Knupp have been awarded the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship.
Chloe Cooper and Lee-Lee Knupp have been awarded the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship.(Western Kentucky University)
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Western Kentucky University students have been awarded the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship.

The SMART Scholarship is a scholarship-for-service. The SMART Scholarship funds full tuition, a living stipend, a health insurance allowance, a miscellaneous allowance, summer internships, and provides recipients with an experienced mentor. After recipients complete their degree requirements, they begin working in a civilian position for their sponsoring DoD facility.

Chloe Cooper

Chloe Cooper of Louisville is the daughter of Jean Heeb and Barry Cooper. She majors in Geography and Environmental Sciences in WKU’s Department of Earth, Environmental and Atmospheric Studies. Cooper will use her scholarship to complete her undergraduate degree at WKU while interning in Alexandria, Virginia.

“I’ll be working at the Army Corps of Engineers’ Institute for Water Resources, which will allow me to utilize my love of water and its resources to help people,” Cooper said. “I’ve always wanted to work with water management and resources and now I get to do that in my dream job!”

Cooper has been mentored by Dr. Leslie North in the Department of Earth, Environmental and Atmospheric Studies at WKU during her undergraduate studies. She is pursuing certifications in Emergency Management Disaster Science and Geographic Information Science (GIS), and while in graduate school will be researching flooding events in the hopes of mitigating the damage they cause.

Lee-Lee Knupp

Lee-Lee Knupp of Russell is the daughter of Ellen and Matthew Knupp and is a 2020 graduate of the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky.

While studying at WKU, Knupp conducted research with Dr. Molly Dunkum of the WKU Department of Mathematics over the past two years examining the Fibonacci Array. She presented outcomes from her work last academic year at the 39th Annual WKU Mathematics Symposium and at the 50th WKU Student Research Conference.

“I am very thankful to my mentor at WKU, Dr. Molly Dunkum, for giving me my start in research and finding a project that I really enjoyed,” Knupp said.

Knupp will be continuing her studies at the Ohio State University majoring in Mathematics and Statistics and will intern with the Army Test and Evaluation Command at the Army Evaluation Center in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

Both students received support from the WKU Office of Scholar Development and the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky as they learned about the scholarship and navigated the application procedures.

“I really don’t think that I would have gotten this award without the help of the OSD advisors,” Cooper said. “I’d really like to thank them for all of their help. Receiving this award was the most wonderful feeling.”

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Dairy Alliance's "Eat for Strength" Campaign

Updated: moments ago
The Dairy Alliance

News

Authorities investigate Allen County shooting

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot Monday night.

Good News

Good News

Updated: 4 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - A cloudy and cooler Wednesday forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago
A stray shower is possible off near Lake Cumberland, but most places will see mostly cloudy skies and cool conditions.

Latest News

Weather

A cooler Wednesday forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
After showers and storms moved through the region, we are treated with cloud cover and cooler conditions for the middle of the week.

News

Barren River District Health Department confirms 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the district

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District. Our district has a total of 4,460 cases, 3,684 of which have recovered.

News

WKU president discusses start of semester amid pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
With the first day less than one week away, students have already started moving in.

News

Kentucky Hilltop Vineyards

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
While most have been effected by COVID-19 one Allen County Vineyard dealt with another issue this year, Mother nature.

News

Watch Live: Night 2 of DNC coverage

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
ABC News coverage of the Democratic National Convention.

News

Learning made fun; local business transitions to help kids with virtual learning

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
A local business is flipping their model in order to accommodate working parents and kids needing help with virtual learning.