Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 12 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on coronavirus in Kentucky.

The Governor reported 655 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 40,926 Kentuckians testing positive for the virus since the outbreak began. Beshear said there were 30 cases in Warren County with five of them being in people aged 18 and under. The Governor said there was a positive high school age child and a positive elementary school age child in Barren County.

Gov. Beshear reported 12 deaths raising the death toll to 842.

“The COVID-19 death toll is more than in several wars that we have fought,” the Governor said. “I hope that we are committed to doing what it takes and making smart decisions to keep this virus on the decline. Not just so we can reopen businesses and schools, but so we can have fewer people die.”

The deaths reported Wednesday include an 82-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man from Barren County; a 79-year-old woman from Butler County; a 78-year-old man from Garrard County; a 75-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 58-year-old woman from Hart County; a 72-year-old man from Letcher County; an 81-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Logan County; an 82-year-old man from Mercer County; a 62-year-old man from Oldham County; and a 42-year-old man from Warren County.

“I don’t remember two days where we had this many deaths back-to-back, and it’s the result that we talked about earlier, that when you have 3,000 cases a week, the deaths follow a couple weeks after,” the Governor said. “We’re at that point now.”

Kentucky COVID Facts 8-19-2020 (WBKO)

Beshear said Kentucky would apply for the FEMA Lost Wages Assistance Program that would pay an extra $400 for those who are unemployed or partially unemployed due to COVID-19.

“This program will allow all Kentuckians receiving unemployment benefits for the weeks of July 26-Aug. 15 to receive an additional payment of $400 if they are unemployed or partially unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “The $400 will apply to all programs: traditional UI, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the extended benefits programs.”

He said only seven states – Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico and Utah – had been approved for the program and all have chosen to fund the program solely with federal dollars, meaning recipients will receive $300.

“We have decided to provide an extra $100 using CARES Act money. Kentucky’s portion will be approximately $8 million per week, for a total of $24 million over the three-week initial grant period,” Gov. Beshear said. “We believe this will make us the first state to apply that plans to fund the full $400 promised in the President’s memorandum.”

He cautioned that while FEMA should approve the application in 48-72 hours, reconfiguring the computer systems to pay the added $400 is likely to take about two weeks. Therefore, benefits recipients should not expect the payments until sometime in early September.

