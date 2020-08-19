WATCH - Rain Chances Ramp Up Late Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It took some doing, but clouds finally broke for some sun Wednesday afternoon. Overall, our Thursday looks good, with just a tiny chance for a late-day shower. However, the likelihood for showers and storms rises as the work week comes to a close Friday!

A stalled-out system over the Deep South slowly creeps northward late Thursday into Friday. This will spread numerous showers and storms into the region for the end of the week and the start of our weekend. If you’re making outdoor plans for the weekend, Sunday’s weather looks more cooperative than Saturday’s. By early next week. warmer, more seasonable temperatures make a return. Daytime highs climb back to near 90 by Monday with muggier overnight lows.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Slight Chance of a PM T/Shower. High 83, Low 66, winds E-5

FRIDAY: Numerous Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 82, Low 66, winds S-5

SATURDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 85, Low 67, winds S-8

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Wednesday’s High: 83

Wednesday’s Low: 68

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 50 (1943)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.21″ (+2.26″)

Yearly Precip: 41.51″ (+9.33″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.

Sunset: 7:31 p.m.

UV Index: 4 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Count: 27)

Pollen: High (6.8 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

