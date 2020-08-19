Advertisement

WKU’s Todd Stewart still expects fans at football games this fall

WKU Football
WKU Football(WBKO)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - College football has been on the minds of all Hilltopper faithful throughout the duration of the pandemic. On Wednesday, WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart kept hope alive that football will be played on the hill this fall.

The Hilltopper AD also reaffirmed that he expects a limited number of fans to be in attendance at WKU games this fall.

“You know Kelly, right now if you were to say on August 19 what do I think right now I am hopeful that we can do at least 25% and maybe more,” said Stewart. “But I don’t think where it starts is where it ends. It could become less it could become more.”

Stewart also believes that there will be some tailgating ahead of games during the 2020 season.

“What we will do regarding tailgating will be based on local and state guidelines at that time,” Stewart said. “I do think tailgating will be apart of gameday, but like a lot of things it will certainly look different than what it traditionally would.”

The Hilltoppers home opener is scheduled for September 19, against the Liberty Flames.

