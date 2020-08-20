Advertisement

Census workers still knocking at doors, how to recognize scams

“During this pandemic, they’re following all safety protocols. They’re going to stay outside, they’re going to ask you the questions from your doorway.
“During this pandemic, they’re following all safety protocols. They’re going to stay outside, they’re going to ask you the questions from your doorway.(Census Bureau)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The census serves many purposes, it dictates who gets federal funds, congressional representation, and provides data that will impact communities for the next decade.

Bowling Green City Commissioner and chair of the Bowling Green/Warren County Census committee, Sue Parrigin, says if you haven’t responded to the 2020 census, you still have time.

“The census is critically important to Bowling Green and Warren County for federal funding. There’s literally billions of dollars that go out to communities across the country that are in direct relation to your population count,” said Parrigin. “Every single person living in this community is required by law to be counted.”

Sue says that you can prevent a knock at your door by responding to the census online. She says to prevent a scam, identify the information that the workers will and will not ask from you.

Responding to the 2020 Census, avoiding scams

Sue Parrigin is the Bowling Green/Warren County Census Committee Chair. Parrigin spoke with 13 News today about the importance of responding to the census and also ways to avoid scams -- What information the census worker will and will not ask for. Full story coming up on 13 News at 6. Haven't respond to the 2020 census? Do so at www.census.gov WBKO Television

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Thursday, August 20, 2020

“A census worker is going to ask you your name, your address, to verify who you are and that you indeed live in that household. What they won’t ask you is for bank account numbers. They won’t ask you for personal ID numbers, social security numbers. They probably will ask you for your date of birth. But they won’t ask you for your bank account numbers or social security numbers or some way to identify or get to any personal and private accounts that you might have,” said Parrigin.

Questions on the 2020 Census

The #2020Census is your once-in-a-decade chance to shape the future of your family and community. Complete the census today. Learn more at 2020CENSUS.GOV.

Posted by U.S. Census Bureau on Sunday, June 28, 2020

“During this pandemic, they’re following all safety protocols. They’re going to stay outside, they’re going to ask you the questions from your doorway. Everything is going to be safe for you to be able to answer your door and answer the questions. It takes just just literally minutes to just verify who is living in that house and how many so that we can get an accurate and complete count for census 2020,” said Parrigin.

Parrigin says 65% have responded to the census in Warren County and says that number is 10 percentage points lower than this time last year.

The last day to respond to the census is September 30, if you’ve yet to do so, click here.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Warren, Barren, Logan Co. in COVID red zone, unclear how data is pulled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Following up on a story 13 News brought you last week that questioned the positivity rate per county calculation, Governor Beshear addressed these questions this week in his press conferences.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Simpson County Schools preparing for students first day of virtual classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Don’t forget that drive-thru registration for Simpson county schools is Thursday and Friday from 8 am to 6 pm.

News

Melissa Corbin shares top picks for future travels

Updated: 6 hours ago
Melissa is a food and travel journalist.

Latest News

News

WATCH - Last comfortable day before humidity, storm chances arrive!

Updated: 6 hours ago
The muggy air is coming back into the region.

News

Glasgow Drive-In Concert: An Evening with the Kentucky Headhunters

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
In remembrance of 9/11 and in honor of first responders, the event will have a patriotic theme.

News

Joe and Theo show

Updated: 6 hours ago
Joe and Theo show

News

Kentucky AG: Gov can’t close religious schools amid pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky’s attorney general has ruled that the state cannot force religious schools to close as long as they are following health recommendations put in place to protect against the coronavirus.

News

McConnell agrees to debate to be aired on Gray Television stations across Kentucky

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.

News

View From the Hill: Topper Transit changes due to COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
Masks will be required as will rear door entry except for those who need the ramp. WKU is also committed to cleaning high touch areas on the buses often.