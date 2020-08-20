Census workers still knocking at doors, how to recognize scams

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The census serves many purposes, it dictates who gets federal funds, congressional representation, and provides data that will impact communities for the next decade.

Bowling Green City Commissioner and chair of the Bowling Green/Warren County Census committee, Sue Parrigin, says if you haven’t responded to the 2020 census, you still have time.

“The census is critically important to Bowling Green and Warren County for federal funding. There’s literally billions of dollars that go out to communities across the country that are in direct relation to your population count,” said Parrigin. “Every single person living in this community is required by law to be counted.”

Sue says that you can prevent a knock at your door by responding to the census online. She says to prevent a scam, identify the information that the workers will and will not ask from you.

“A census worker is going to ask you your name, your address, to verify who you are and that you indeed live in that household. What they won’t ask you is for bank account numbers. They won’t ask you for personal ID numbers, social security numbers. They probably will ask you for your date of birth. But they won’t ask you for your bank account numbers or social security numbers or some way to identify or get to any personal and private accounts that you might have,” said Parrigin.

“During this pandemic, they’re following all safety protocols. They’re going to stay outside, they’re going to ask you the questions from your doorway. Everything is going to be safe for you to be able to answer your door and answer the questions. It takes just just literally minutes to just verify who is living in that house and how many so that we can get an accurate and complete count for census 2020,” said Parrigin.

Parrigin says 65% have responded to the census in Warren County and says that number is 10 percentage points lower than this time last year.

The last day to respond to the census is September 30, if you’ve yet to do so, click here.

