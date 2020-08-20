Glasgow Drive-In Concert: An Evening with the Kentucky Headhunters

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow-Barren County Tourism announces a special drive-in concert: An Evening with the Kentucky Headhunters. The event will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the TJ Health Pavilion Parking Lot in Glasgow.

In remembrance of 9/11 and in honor of first responders, the event will have a patriotic theme. Gates will open at 5:30pm and the show will begin at 7:30pm CDT.

Space is limited. Tickets are just $20 per vehicle, with a 4-person limit per vehicle, and go on sale Friday, August 21 at 9:00am CDT. Tickets are only available online at: GlasgowBarrenKY.com

The drive-in style concert will operate in strict accordance with all State of Kentucky and CDC guidelines. Attendees are required to abide by all safety regulations including:

-Masks required when not in vehicles or in designated individual vehicle set-up area.

-Social distancing at all lines (restrooms, etc.)

-All event staff, crew, outside vendors providing services, and volunteers will strictly follow “Healthy at Work” guidelines.

MacLean Lessenberry, Executive Director of Glasgow-Barren County Tourism said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to partner with the world-renowned Kentucky Headhunters to provide an event for our community during this time. Safety is our absolute top priority over all else. We want everyone to feel secure and comfortable while enjoying a special evening in Glasgow.”

The Kentucky Headhunters, declared “the great American rock ‘n' roll band” by Billboard magazine, began their professional journey in 1968 when brothers Fred and Richard Young and cousins Greg Martin and Anthony Kenney formed the Southern blues-rock band Itchy Brother. The band morphed into The Kentucky Headhunters in 1986. Their first album, 1989′s Pickin’ On Nashville, was released by Mercury Records and surprised the world, becoming a bona fide hit, selling over two million copies. The album won a Grammy Award, three Country Music Awards, an American Music Award and an Academy Of Country Music Award. It spawned four consecutive Top 40 Country hits. Currently, the band is made up of Richard Young, Fred Young, Greg Martin and Doug Phelps.

Additional Information:

-Tickets are $20 per vehicle (4 people max per vehicle)

-Space is limited

-Automobiles only allowed (cars, trucks, vans)

-Motorcycles, ATVS, and trailers are prohibited

-Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed

-Glass bottles of any type are prohibited

-Alcoholic beverages of any kind are prohibited and a zero-tolerance policy will be enforced.

-Firearms and weapons of any kind are prohibited.

-Gates open at 5:30PM CDT and vehicles will be parked in the order in which they arrive

-Security will be inspecting coolers and vehicles upon entry

-Additional information, terms, and conditions available online at GlasgowBarrenKY.com

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.