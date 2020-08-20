Advertisement

Glasgow man arrested on drug and gun possession charges

Jeronald Page, 52, of Glasgow arrested on 8/20/20.(Barren County Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department made a traffic stop on Veterans Outer Loop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Jeronald Page was driving on a suspended license.

During the stop, law enforcement located Methamphetamine, Marijuana, pipes, digital scales and a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle.

Jeronald E. Page of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance Or GMS Methamphetamine, Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Open Alcohol Beverage Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited, Speeding 16 MPH Over Limit, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License.

He was taken to the Barren County Jail.

