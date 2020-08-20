Advertisement

Kentucky AG: Gov can’t close religious schools amid pandemic

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump and law enforcement officials, Monday, June 8, 2020, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has ruled that the state cannot force religious schools to close as long as they are following health recommendations put in place to protect against the coronavirus.

News outlets report that Attorney General Daniel Cameron wrote in the Wednesday opinion that a forced closure of religious schools by Gov. Andy Beshear would violate the U.S. Constitution and state law.

The Courier-Journal reported that Beshear says “nobody is trying to close” compliant schools. The ruling was requested by Republican state Sen. Wil Schroder. It comes after Beshear recommended Kentucky schools begin the year with online learning until Sept. 28.

