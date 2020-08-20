Advertisement

McConnell agrees to debate to be aired on Gray Television stations across Kentucky

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks with reporters during a visit to the Boundary Oak Distillery in Radcliff, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a debate that will be aired on Gray Television stations across the state of Kentucky.

McConnell Senate Committee campaign manager Kevin Golden released a statement Thursday accepting an invitation from Kentucky’s Gray Television stations to host “The Kentucky Debate,” a U.S. Senate debate between McConnell and challenger Amy McGrath.

“Team Mitch is pleased to accept Gray Television’s invitation for ‘The Kentucky Debate’ between Senator McConnell and Amy McGrath. A spirited debate between the two candidates in a race is essential for voters as they prepare to casts ballots this November, and we appreciate Gray for inviting Senator McConnell to make his case for reelection directly to Kentuckians.”

A time and date for the debate have not been announced.

Gray Stations in Kentucky include WBKO, WAVE 3 News in Louisville, WKYT in Lexington and WYMT in Hazard.

Amy McGrath has not responded to the request at this time.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

