Simpson County Schools preparing for students first day of virtual classes

Simpson County Schools
Simpson County Schools(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Simpson County Board of Education voted to begin their school year online starting August 26.

Simpson County school officials want to let parents know that this will not look like last spring did with the take-home NTI work.

The school acknowledges that younger students might struggle with paying attention to classes that are online, so Franklin Elementary is providing kindergartners with some hands-on tools.

“At Franklin Elementary our kindergarten teachers got manipulative bags. We bought 250 manipulatives for every single one of our kindergarten students so that they have those 20 counters and the dice and the marker boards and dry erase markers and things like that so they can still have those hands-on activities and actually interact with materials. We all know with learning experiences you have to have some kind of context you can’t just especially with the younger children you need more concrete than the abstract,” said Shelina Smith, Chief Academic Officer.

While a majority of the students will be working from home, the superintendent says that there could be some students that will be allowed to come into school.

“We received guidance on that and they said basically you can bring in about 15 percent of the total capacity of your building. So we are working on a schedule to be able to offer opportunities for students to come in to do some in-person learning in a one on one setting for different needs that they potentially have. We are currently working through that and I know at the high school level we are going to be able to bring some of our career and tech students in for hands-on type stuff. It is a work in progress and we are trying to work through that to figure out exactly what that will look like as we move forward,” said Tim Schlosser, Superintendent.

Simpson County will also still be providing lunch and breakfast through meal delivery, allowing bus drivers and cafeteria workers to go back to work at the start of the school year.

“This is a huge potential for us to still allow cafeteria workers to work every day and of course our transportation department, too, and in Simpson county schools all breakfast and lunch is free to all of our enrolled students and so any enrolled student can participate in this program, and that just helps our department as well keep our cafeteria workers and transportation employees employed throughout all of this,” said Sarah Richardson, Food Service Director.

Drive-thru registration for Simpson County schools is Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

