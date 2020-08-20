Advertisement

Temps, storm chances on the rise

Today will be the driest over the next +60 hours
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Aside from cloud cover, today will be similar to yesterday as afternoon showers are possible east. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer though!

We start the day off with mostly sunny skies. We can’t rule out a few areas of patchy fog but most places will see clear conditions. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy by the late morning and afternoon. A trough, or boundary of energy, is off to the south and east of the WBKO viewing area and could once again spark a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon near the Lake Cumberland region. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 80s for most.

Friday and Saturday will see similar temperatures, but skies will be mostly cloudy as storm chances increase; especially in the afternoon and evening of both days. By Sunday the moisture begins to move out, but temperatures will continue to climb. Next week will see highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with plenty of sunshine. Through all of this, the muggy conditions will be around to remind you that it is still summer time in the Commonwealth!

Picnic forecast for Bowling Green on Thursday, Aug. 20.
Picnic forecast for Bowling Green on Thursday, Aug. 20.(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower/storm is possible. High 85. Low 66. Winds E at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 82. Low 66. Winds S at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 85. Low 67. Winds S at 8 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (1936)

Record Low Today: 53 (1953)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.

Sunset: 7:30 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (6.9)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 83

Yesterday’s Low: 68

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.21″ (+2.26″)

Yearly Precip: 41.51″ (+9.33″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

