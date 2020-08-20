Advertisement

View From the Hill: Topper Transit changes due to COVID-19

Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Parking and Transportation has taken the busiest bus stops off the route in order to limit passenger density. That means bus stops here at EST, Helm Library and Gary Ransdell Hall are closed.

“What we did was we rerouted our buses to serve the perimeter of campus to get students to campus and not necessarily circulate the students across campus.”

In the wake of COVID-19, Transit Operations assistant director Tim McWhorter emphasizes the focus is getting students “to” campus, not “through” it. ”We’ll actually be picking up commuters and housing students at PS3 and transporting them to, they can actually go to Gordon Wilson Hall at the top of the hill or Cherry Hall.”

Here are all the pickup locations :

The WKU Spirit Route will serve Russellville Road West Lot, Parking Structure Three, Chestnut Street, Kentucky Street and the Columns Apartments.

While the College Heights Route serves South Campus, Campus Evolution Village, PS3 and Avenue of Champions.

The buses are already equipped with signage to prompt social distancing.

“We’re at 50% capacity to help with social distancing so the seats will have markings on them to where the students will know not to sit there.”

Masks will be required as will rear door entry except for those who need the ramp. WKU is also committed to cleaning high touch areas on the buses often.

“We’ve really stepped up our cleaning measures and our disinfectant measures. We are going to have drivers do some cleaning once they get on the bus and once they exit the bus in between shifts.”

“McWhorter says you can familiarize yourself with the routes by logging onto wku.edu/transportation.

With this week’s View from the Hill, I’m Amy Bingham.”

The shopping shuttle will run as normal on Saturdays from four until 8:30 pm.

The first day of classes for the fall semester is Monday.

wku.edu/transportation

