Warren Co. students prepare for first day of in-person class Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With school starting on Monday, students are bracing for their first day back to in-person classes and the COVID-19 guidelines that come with it.

“I’m a little scared of catching the COVID-19 virus, but I feel like the school will keep things clean,” Isaac Hosay said. He will be a junior at South Warren High School.

Isaac Hosay and his two siblings Jonas and Piper all agree that it is harder to focus while learning from home.

“When I’m at home, I’m distracted by my dog and my siblings,” Jonas Hosay said. He will be attending South Warren Middle School.

They also said they chose to go back in person to get more one-on-one time with their teachers and interact with classmates.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my friends and being able to learn better,” Jonas Hosay said.

13 news asked the siblings how they felt about having to wear a mask for several parts of the school day. They are definitely not looking forward to it, but it is a sacrifice they are willing to make.

“I’m willing to wear the mask when I go back to school because that means I’ll get to see my teachers and my friends again,” Piper Hosay said. She is an elementary-aged student.

Like many others, their extra-curricular activities have been altered throughout the pandemic.

“I play basketball and I don’t even know if we’ll have a season,” Piper Hosay said.

For Isaac, his marching band final and semi-final competitions were canceled this year.

“We haven’t even got to be together as a full band yet,” he said.

Overall, the trio seems to be optimistic about starting the school year.

“I feel like, with the guidelines, the schools are doing everything they can to keep students and teachers safe,” Isaac explained.

Warren County Public Schools open back up on August 24.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.