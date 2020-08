(WBKO) - The KHSAA Board of Control held a meeting Thursday to decide the fate of fall sports in Kentucky.

After discussing different options, the KHSAA voted to stay with Option 1 which keeps fall sports on the current calendar.

Option 3 fails. Option 1 is the choice that will allow fall sports to continue on its current calendar including football practice to start August 24. — Jeff Lightsy Jr. (@jlightsy7) August 20, 2020

