Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Beshear reported 726 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday for a total of 41,626 cases. The Governor reported 14 new deaths.
Beshear said 101 of the newly reported cases were aged 18 and younger, including a 16-year-old in Barren and five children aged 17, 14, 11, 9 and 7 in Warren.
Watch below.
