Watch Live: Gov. Beshear reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear reported 726 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday for a total of 41,626 cases. The Governor reported 14 new deaths.

Beshear said 101 of the newly reported cases were aged 18 and younger, including a 16-year-old in Barren and five children aged 17, 14, 11, 9 and 7 in Warren.

Kentucky COVID Facts 8-20-2020 (WBKO)

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.