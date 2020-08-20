Advertisement

WATCH - Storms Return Friday

Unsettled Start to our Weekend!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Great weather continued Thursday, even though temps were a tad warmer and humidity levels also rose a bit. We are, however, tracking a storm system in the Deep South that will slowly inch northward into Friday. This will bring showers and thunderstorms back to our region.

While organized severe weather and flash flooding are unlikely, we could see a few storms with locally heavy rainfall Friday into Saturday. Sunday looks like the better of the two weekend days, with drier conditions as rain chances diminish. Temperatures warm up heading into next week, with more seasonal readings for highs and lows. Monday and Tuesday appear dry before the risk for rain returns.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Numerous Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 82, Low 66, winds S-5

SATURDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 85, Low 67, winds S-8

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d Shower Possible. High 87, Low 68, winds SW-8

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Thursday’s High: 86

Thursday’s Low: 64

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 53 (1953)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.21″ (+2.06″)

Yearly Precip: 41.51″ (+9.22″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Sunset: 7:30 p.m.

UV Index: 6 (Mod)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Count: 22)

Pollen: High (6.9 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

