4-H Need to Read donates hundreds of books to Jennings Creek Elementary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County 4-H Need to Reed program donated books to Jennings Creek elementary school on Friday.

Hundreds of books were donated to Jennings Creek that will be distributed to students at the school. 16-year-old Isaac Hosay is a member of the local Warren County 4-H program and as part of a leadership project, he applied for a $300 grant through the Stuff The Bus foundation that he used to purchase additional books that were donated on Friday.

“Tony Rose the head of Stuff the Bus really thought this was an out of the box project and we had $400 of donations from stuff the bus and others and we were able to go out and buy a list of books that we were supplied from Jennings Creek and I hope that it is going to make some kids really happy,” said Hosay.

Books are currently being delivered to Jennings Creek Elementary school through the Warren County 4-H Need to Read... Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, August 21, 2020

“We’re excited on behalf of the Stuff the Bus foundation to be able to donate $300 to the 4-H Need to Read program to assist with this. Our grant based program is available all year long,” said Kyle Wolz, Stuff the Bus board member.

“Through this book drive we have collected several hundreds of books for the book drive and these books will go directly to kids at Jennings Creek Elementary. I think it’s going to be really important for them to have books that they can read at home, especially during this pandemic,” said 4-H Agent, Janet Turley.

Warren County 4-H Leadership Club requested and was given a grant from Stuff the Bus for their “Need To Read” book... Posted by Stuff The Bus Foundation of SOKY on Friday, August 21, 2020

“It means so much because we all know that wisdom is the key to wherever you want to go, wherever you want to be. And books give you ways to develop ideas that you’ve already started,” said Jennings Creek education curriculum coordinator, Shante Galloway.

