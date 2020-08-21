A London, Ky man is jailed for child sexual exploitation crimes

LONDON, Ky. (WBKO) — Thursday, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Andrew Evans, 32, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

Evans was arrested after an investigation reveled the suspect was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Computers and other devices used to facilitate the crime were seized and taken for forensic examination.

Andrew C. Evans of London is currently charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and ten counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

These charges are punishable by one to five years in prison.

Evans was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

