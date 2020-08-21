Alleged attacker of Portland driver surrenders to police
PORTLAND, Ore. (WBKO) - The man accused of a brutal attack on a man near a protest in Portland surrendered to authorities Friday morning.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, Marquise Love turned himself in after Portland Police Bureau Detectives and members of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office coordinated with Love’s attorney.
Love is allegedly seen on the video below assaulting a man, later identified as Adam Haner. Love is accused of kicking Haner in the head and knocking him unconscious.
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO
Haner has been released from the hospital and is recovering.
Records show Love was charged with assault, coercion and rioting.
