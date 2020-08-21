Alleged attacker of Portland driver surrenders to police

PORTLAND, Ore. (WBKO) - The man accused of a brutal attack on a man near a protest in Portland surrendered to authorities Friday morning.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, Marquise Love turned himself in after Portland Police Bureau Detectives and members of the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office coordinated with Love’s attorney.

Love is allegedly seen on the video below assaulting a man, later identified as Adam Haner. Love is accused of kicking Haner in the head and knocking him unconscious.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Body Cam footage of suspected Keese Love violently assaulting an innocent man in downtown Portland at the intersection of Taylor & Broadway.

Haner has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Records show Love was charged with assault, coercion and rioting.

Press Release: Update: Assault Suspect Turns Self In, Witness Identified (Photo)

Press Release: Update: Assault Suspect Turns Self In, Witness Identified (Photo)

