Advertisement

Bowling Green man indicted on rape, sodomy, sexual abuse charges

Bowling Green man indicted on 5 counts of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse charges.
Bowling Green man indicted on 5 counts of rape, sodomy, sexual abuse charges.(Warren County Jail)
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowling Green man on several sexual abuse charges.

40-year-old James Alvin Joy, of Bowling Green, was indicted on five counts of: Rape 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st degree, by forcible compulsion, Sexual Abuse 1st degree, Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor - Victim under 18 1st degree, and Persistent Felony Offender 1st degree.

Joy is in the Warren County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

In March Bowling Green police arrested Joy on charges of Rape 1st Degree with a victim under the age of 12 and Sodomy 1st Degree with a victim under the age of 12.

Police say some of the details were later confirmed by a juvenile sibling.

Joy was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hometown Hero Liam McGinnis

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
For his generosity, his compassion, and his confidence to overcome a personal obstacle while raising awareness for others, 13 news honors Liam McGinnis as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

News

Western Kentucky Heart and Lung virtual symposium

Updated: 2 hours ago
Virtual Conference

News

WATCH - More storms this afternoon in the region

Updated: 2 hours ago
More showers and storms this afternoon.

News

GRDHD reports 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3 in Ohio County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Kentucky’s application for additional federal unemployment assistance approved

Updated: 5 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the state’s application to bring in additional federal money to aid unemployed Kentuckians has been accepted.

News

A Kentucky man is jailed for child sexual exploitation crimes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
A London man is jailed for child sexual exploitation crimes

Good News

Good News: Custom American Girl doll for EMT

Updated: 7 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms this Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Not the best of days to take the dog out for a walk considering that there will be wet conditions later today.

Weather

The return of muggy air with scattered showers and storms!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Summer is not over yet despite the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes... this forecast has more heat, humidity and storm chances!

News

Logan Aluminum’s digital transformation journey recognized with Manufacturing Leadership Award

Updated: 15 hours ago
Logan Aluminum announces that it has been recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council with a Manufacturing Leadership Award for its work with Hitachi Vantara and the co-creation of a data integration system that would enable fast and accurate data analytics and artificial intelligence in manufacturing.