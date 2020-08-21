Bowling Green man indicted on rape, sodomy, sexual abuse charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Grand Jury has indicted a Bowling Green man on several sexual abuse charges.

40-year-old James Alvin Joy, of Bowling Green, was indicted on five counts of: Rape 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st degree, by forcible compulsion, Sexual Abuse 1st degree, Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor - Victim under 18 1st degree, and Persistent Felony Offender 1st degree.

Joy is in the Warren County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

In March Bowling Green police arrested Joy on charges of Rape 1st Degree with a victim under the age of 12 and Sodomy 1st Degree with a victim under the age of 12.

Police say some of the details were later confirmed by a juvenile sibling.

Joy was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.