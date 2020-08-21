BREAKING: No spectators at the Kentucky Derby

Advertisement

No fans will be allowed at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5(AP)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - No fans will be allowed at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

Churchill Downs made the announcement Friday at about 4 p.m.

It’s a reversal from the historic track’s announcement on Aug. 12, when it said it would allow approximately 23,000 fans at the track whose attendance record of 170,000 was set in 2015.

Post times have not yet been announced, but the Kentucky Derby usually goes off between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This story is being updated.

