C-USA postpones fall team sports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA is postponing fall team sports until spring 2021. The decision comes a week after the NCAA announced it was championships for fall sport to the spring.

β€œWe value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships” C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said. β€œMoving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

Football is the exception to the postponement.

For WKU Athletics, the decision affects women’s soccer and volleyball. The conference is still making a decision on the timeline for cross county in the 2020-2021 school year.

Other sports in C-USA that compete in the fall but hold championships in the spring can still participate in competitions this fall. WKU will still look for opportunities for men’s and women’s golf, as well as women’s tennis to compete this fall.

Dates of competition and formats for the fall sports moving to the spring will be announced at a later date.

