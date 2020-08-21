C-USA postpones fall team sports

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Conference USA is postponing fall team sports until spring 2021. The decision comes a week after the NCAA announced it was championships for fall sport to the spring.

𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐁𝐨𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂-𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐲𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.



Full release: https://t.co/h3I308oE2S pic.twitter.com/NjPNMW0GVH — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) August 21, 2020

“We value the opportunity for our schools to compete at the highest level and play for championships” C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod said. “Moving these sports to the spring maintains those opportunities for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans.”

Football is the exception to the postponement.

For WKU Athletics, the decision affects women’s soccer and volleyball. The conference is still making a decision on the timeline for cross county in the 2020-2021 school year.

Other sports in C-USA that compete in the fall but hold championships in the spring can still participate in competitions this fall. WKU will still look for opportunities for men’s and women’s golf, as well as women’s tennis to compete this fall.

Dates of competition and formats for the fall sports moving to the spring will be announced at a later date.

