Advertisement

6 hospitalized after pipeline explosion at port in Corpus Christi, Texas

A large pipeline fire is ablaze Friday morning, according to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2.
A large pipeline fire is ablaze Friday morning, according to the Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2.(Source: Nueces County Emergency Services District No. 2./Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Officials say six people have been hospitalized after a pipeline exploded in the port and refinery district of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The city’s Police Department Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that the pipeline exploded after a barge in the water hit it.

The fire was reported about 8 a.m. Friday near Nueces Bay in the northern part of the city.

Flames and a large plume of black smoke were visible.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha told the newspaper that six people were transported to a hospital, and two additional people refused treatment.

Rocha says they’re “trying to get a headcount of everybody.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Postmaster says ballots No. 1 priority, ‘no idea’ equipment was being removed

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

National

Russia to let dissident Navalny fly to Berlin for treatment

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Doctors at the Siberian hospital where opposition politician Alexei Navalny lies in a coma after suspected poisoning have allowed his family to transport him to a top German medical facility, the hospital’s deputy chief doctor said Friday.

Coronavirus

As US deaths mount, virus takes outsized toll on minorities

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
As many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll. And half the dead were people of color.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

National

High school football team under quarantine in Missouri

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Giannulli gets 5 months in college bribery scheme; Loughlin to be sentenced

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents and elite athletic coaches across the country.

National Politics

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.

National

Another Ft. Hood soldier missing; Army asks for help

Updated: 1 hours ago
The First Cavalry Division says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.

National

US home sales spike an unprecedented 24.7% in July

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Home sales in the United States rose a record-breaking 24.7% in July.