Gov. Beshear reported 785 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 8 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

“We have stopped the exponential growth and escalation of this virus, but we still have to fight every day, wear masks and stay six feet apart so we can get this thing on the decline and open more things safely,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear said there were 785 new cases of the virus raising the total to 42,265 coronavirus cases in Kentucky. Seventeen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

“Ninety-seven of today’s cases are kids under 18,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ve got to protect all of our children.”

The governor reported eight new deaths Friday, raising the death toll to 864 Kentuckians.

The deaths reported Friday include a 49-year-old man from Clark County; a 92-year-old woman from Green County; a 92-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 78-year-old man from Lewis County; a 56-year-old man from Madison County; a 77-year-old woman from Montgomery County; and a 63-year-old woman from Taylor County.

“It’s going to be a hard month. Let’s make sure we don’t do things that are going to spread this virus because ultimately, they do take a real human toll,” said Gov. Beshear.

As of Friday, there have been at least 803,198 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.18%, unchanged from Thursday. At least 9,448 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Kentucky COVID Facts 8-21-2020 (WBKO)

