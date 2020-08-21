GRDHD reports 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3 in Ohio County
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
GRDHD reported 16 cases in Daviess County, fice in Henderson County, two in McLean County, three in Ohio County, and three in Union County. GRDHD said a case reported in Webster County on August 20 lives in another county and the total number of cases reported had been adjusted accordingly.
- The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,964.
- Fifteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
- 169 (9%) have required hospitalization.
- There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
- The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,661 (84.5%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m August 21, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|896
|751
|10
|72
|9
|Hancock
|49
|46
|0
|4
|0
|Henderson
|401
|330
|1
|41
|4
|McLean
|53
|46
|0
|6
|1
|Ohio
|391
|340
|2
|28
|9
|Union
|76
|61
|2
|5
|0
|Webster
|98
|87
|0
|13
|1
|Total
|1,964
|1,661
|15
|169
|24
