GRDHD reports 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3 in Ohio County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

GRDHD reported 16 cases in Daviess County, fice in Henderson County, two in McLean County, three in Ohio County, and three in Union County. GRDHD said a case reported in Webster County on August 20 lives in another county and the total number of cases reported had been adjusted accordingly.

  • The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,964.
  • Fifteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
  • 169 (9%) have required hospitalization.
  • There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
  • The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,661 (84.5%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m August 21, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess89675110729
Hancock4946040
Henderson4013301414
McLean5346061
Ohio3913402289
Union7661250
Webster98870131
Total1,9641,6611516924

