GRDHD reports 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3 in Ohio County

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

GRDHD reported 16 cases in Daviess County, fice in Henderson County, two in McLean County, three in Ohio County, and three in Union County. GRDHD said a case reported in Webster County on August 20 lives in another county and the total number of cases reported had been adjusted accordingly.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,964.

Fifteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

169 (9%) have required hospitalization.

There have been 24 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 1,661 (84.5%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 a.m August 21, 2020

County Confirmed

Cases Recovered

Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever

Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 896 751 10 72 9 Hancock 49 46 0 4 0 Henderson 401 330 1 41 4 McLean 53 46 0 6 1 Ohio 391 340 2 28 9 Union 76 61 2 5 0 Webster 98 87 0 13 1 Total 1,964 1,661 15 169 24

