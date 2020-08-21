Advertisement

Green County Schools switch from in-person classes to virtual

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Green County Schools will switch to all virtual classes after starting August 17 with in-person instruction.

From the Green County School District Facebook page:

“Due to increased activity of COVID-19 in the area, Green County Schools Active Case Index has reached the “red light” phase. The Green County Schools plan for reopening communicates the need for a long term closure once our index reaches this phase. At this time, Green County Schools would like to provide parents and our community a notice of a closure that will be necessary. The first closure date will occur on Monday, August 24. For planning purposes, families should plan for a closure of two weeks with a goal of returning to in-person classes after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 8 if our Active Case Index permits.”

Dear Students, Parents/Guardians, Staff, and Community Members of Green County Schools: Due to increased activity of COVID-19 in the area, Green County Schools Active Case Index has reached the “red light” phase. The Green County Schools plan for reopening communicates the need for a long term closure once our index reaches this phase. At this time, Green County Schools would like to provide parents and our community a notice of a closure that will be necessary. The first closure date will occur on Monday, August 24. For planning purposes, families should plan for a closure of two weeks with a goal of returning to in-person classes after Labor Day on Tuesday, September 8 if our Active Case Index permits. Also, Green County Schools received unofficial notice today that an employee of the district received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19. Although unofficial, we consider this a valid notice. The employee that tested positive works for Green County High School and recently worked within the district. This individual adhered to mitigation procedures that have been published in our reopening plan. Once official, if there are individuals that have been in direct contact (closer than 6 feet) with this employee for longer than ten minutes, they will be contacted by our local health department in regards to quarantining procedures. Please help us as we keep this employee in our thoughts and prayers. At this time, the district is unaware of any students that have tested positive for COVID-19. The district will continue to remain transparent with our community and we will continue to take necessary precautions in order to maintain the health and safety of our students, their families, and our staff. Thank you for your patience and support during this trying time! #GCSchools #WeCARE

Posted by Green County Schools on Friday, August 21, 2020

Gov. Beshear has recommended schools delay the start of in-person classes to September 28 due to the current high levels of coronavirus infection in the state.

Green County Schools posted more information about their “Active Case Index,” explaining:

“The Active Case Index looks at active cases in the community. This is not solely reflective of active cases within the schools itself, but for our community as a whole. Currently there are no positive student or employee cases that are included within the index.”

We would like to take this opportunity to explain a little bit more about the Active Case Index and what it...

Posted by Green County Schools on Friday, August 21, 2020

