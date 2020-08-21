HHS expands access to childhood vaccines during COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued a third amendment to the Declaration under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act to increase access to lifesaving vaccines.

According to HHS, this is an attempt to reduce the risk of vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks across the country, particularly in daycares, preschools, and schools.

The amendment authorizes State-licensed pharmacists to order and administer vaccines to individuals ages three through 18 years, subject to several requirements, which can be found here.

A May 2020 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report found a drop in childhood immunizations as a result of families staying at home.

“The cornerstone of public health, vaccines, makes these dreaded diseases preventable. As we expand options during the COVID-19 response, we are also reminding parents, grandparents, and caretakers that there is no substitute for a critically important well-child visit with a pediatrician or other licensed primary care provider when available,” said HHS Assistant Secretary for Health, Brett P. Giroir, M.D.

For CDC guidance on Routine Vaccination during the COVID-19 Outbreak, click here.

