Hometown Hero: Liam McGinnis

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kindness. It’s just about the only thing in the world that doubles when you share it.

10-year-old Liam McGinnis, of Russellville, has proven that to be true, while also raising awareness for a cause close to his heart.

“Liam has always had a very very kind heart and he’s always tried to do things that put others first,” said Chris McGinnis, Liam’s dad.

Liam is changing hundreds of lives - one mask at a time.

“My cousin Vicki made masks and told us to do whatever we wanted with them, like raise money or to give them away and I decided to give them away to people working on the front line,” Liam said.

Liam says he wanted to help the people who needed it the most.

“We donated them to the police department, the sheriff’s office, restaurants around us, grocery stores, Logan Memorial Hospital, and some nursing homes,” Liam said.

Liam proved how helping others can spread even back to himself.

“So, I have autism spectrum disorder and April is Autism Awareness Month and the puzzle piece fabric represents autism,” he said.

“What was so unique for me as a dad, his cousin Vicki Page made the masks and when she gave him the opportunity to give them away, one of Liam’s struggles with autism is social skills. He’s generally not real comfortable around other people,” Chris said.

So they made it into a challenge to help work through one of Liam’s struggles.

“He had to reach out to those people and he had to be the guy to make the phone call and set up the meeting and to do the actual donations of the masks.”

Chris watched Liam’s social interactions improve and his confidence grow with every phone call.

“We created a script for his phone call and he would go through the script and the first couple of calls, if they said something that wasn’t on the script, it really through him for a loop and he kind of had to start over,” he said.

by the last few donations, Liam didn’t even need a script.

“I’ll never forget, his mom called me. She was in tears, she was crying happy tears because he had made the phone call by himself, on his own, without a script, and he had initiated the entire conversation,” Chris said.

For his generosity, his compassion, and his confidence to overcome a personal obstacle while raising awareness for others, 13 news honors Liam McGinnis as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

