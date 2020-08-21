Advertisement

Hometown Hero Liam McGinnis

Hometown Hero: Liam McGinnis
Hometown Hero: Liam McGinnis(n/a)
By Alexandra Hennard
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kindness. It’s just about the only thing in the world that doubles when you share it.

10-year-old Liam McGinnis, of Russellville, has proven that to be true, while also raising awareness for a cause close to his heart.

“Liam has always had a very very kind heart and he’s always tried to do things that put others first,” said Chris McGinnis, Liam’s dad.

Liam is changing hundreds of lives - one mask at a time.

“My cousin Vicki made masks and told us to do whatever we wanted with them, like raise money or to give them away and I decided to give them away to people working on the front line,” Liam said.

Liam says he wanted to help the people who needed it the most.

“We donated them to the police department, the sheriff’s office, restaurants around us, grocery stores, Logan Memorial Hospital, and some nursing homes,” Liam said.

Liam proved how helping others can spread even back to himself.

“So, I have autism spectrum disorder and April is Autism Awareness Month and the puzzle piece fabric represents autism,” he said.

“What was so unique for me as a dad, his cousin Vicki Page made the masks and when she gave him the opportunity to give them away, one of Liam’s struggles with autism is social skills. He’s generally not real comfortable around other people,” Chris said.

So they made it into a challenge to help work through one of Liam’s struggles.

“He had to reach out to those people and he had to be the guy to make the phone call and set up the meeting and to do the actual donations of the masks.”

Chris watched Liam’s social interactions improve and his confidence grow with every phone call.

“We created a script for his phone call and he would go through the script and the first couple of calls, if they said something that wasn’t on the script, it really through him for a loop and he kind of had to start over,” he said.

by the last few donations, Liam didn’t even need a script.

“I’ll never forget, his mom called me. She was in tears, she was crying happy tears because he had made the phone call by himself, on his own, without a script, and he had initiated the entire conversation,” Chris said.

For his generosity, his compassion, and his confidence to overcome a personal obstacle while raising awareness for others, 13 news honors Liam McGinnis as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Western Kentucky Heart and Lung virtual symposium

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Virtual Conference

News

WATCH - More storms this afternoon in the region

Updated: 1 hour ago
More showers and storms this afternoon.

News

GRDHD reports 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3 in Ohio County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

News

Kentucky’s application for additional federal unemployment assistance approved

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the state’s application to bring in additional federal money to aid unemployed Kentuckians has been accepted.

Latest News

News

A Kentucky man is jailed for child sexual exploitation crimes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelly Austin
A London man is jailed for child sexual exploitation crimes

Good News

Good News: Custom American Girl doll for EMT

Updated: 5 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms this Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
Not the best of days to take the dog out for a walk considering that there will be wet conditions later today.

Weather

The return of muggy air with scattered showers and storms!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Summer is not over yet despite the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes... this forecast has more heat, humidity and storm chances!

News

Logan Aluminum’s digital transformation journey recognized with Manufacturing Leadership Award

Updated: 13 hours ago
Logan Aluminum announces that it has been recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council with a Manufacturing Leadership Award for its work with Hitachi Vantara and the co-creation of a data integration system that would enable fast and accurate data analytics and artificial intelligence in manufacturing.

News

Kamala Harris’ nomination for VP sets good precedent for young women of color

Updated: 13 hours ago
She is the first Black woman to be nominated for such a high position in government.