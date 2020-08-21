Kamala Harris’ nomination for VP sets good precedent for young women of color

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris officially accepted her nomination for vice president of the United States.

“I mean this isn’t the end game. But this is a step in the right direction and I think that it’s amazing that we’re getting to this point, Ryan Dearbone said. Dearbone is the president of the Bowling Green- Warren County N.A.A.C.P.

She is the first Black woman to be nominated for such a high position in government.

“I think of my daughter who now can aspire one day to say: “I can possibly one day be Vice President of the United States,” said Dearbone.

13 news also talked to Dr. Saundra Ardrey who is a professor in the political science department at WKU and the director of African American studies.

“If Hillary Clinton’s candidacy tells us anything, it’s that, yes be excited. But transfer that excitement into hard work. It’s going to be a hard next 74, or 75 days,” Ardrey said.

With the national movement against police brutality, some have criticized Harris’ background as a prosecutor. Dr. Ardrey offers a different opinion, saying Harris has experienced the flaws in the system first hand.

“Is it controversial? Yes, of course it is,” Dr. Ardrey said, “But I think she adds a new dimension to the conversation. It also let’s folks know that people of color, we encompass several ideas and several careers.”

She thinks Harris could compliment Joe Biden well, and help him with tougher decisions.

“Who better to help him navigate some of those issues of racial justice and equity than an African American or woman of color?”

If her ticket wins, Harris would be the Vice President of the United States that is a woman.

