Advertisement

Kamala Harris’ nomination for VP sets good precedent for young women of color

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del.(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris officially accepted her nomination for vice president of the United States.

“I mean this isn’t the end game. But this is a step in the right direction and I think that it’s amazing that we’re getting to this point, Ryan Dearbone said. Dearbone is the president of the Bowling Green- Warren County N.A.A.C.P.

She is the first Black woman to be nominated for such a high position in government.

“I think of my daughter who now can aspire one day to say: “I can possibly one day be Vice President of the United States,” said Dearbone.

13 news also talked to Dr. Saundra Ardrey who is a professor in the political science department at WKU and the director of African American studies.

“If Hillary Clinton’s candidacy tells us anything, it’s that, yes be excited. But transfer that excitement into hard work. It’s going to be a hard next 74, or 75 days,” Ardrey said.

With the national movement against police brutality, some have criticized Harris’ background as a prosecutor. Dr. Ardrey offers a different opinion, saying Harris has experienced the flaws in the system first hand.

“Is it controversial? Yes, of course it is,” Dr. Ardrey said, “But I think she adds a new dimension to the conversation. It also let’s folks know that people of color, we encompass several ideas and several careers.”

She thinks Harris could compliment Joe Biden well, and help him with tougher decisions.

“Who better to help him navigate some of those issues of racial justice and equity than an African American or woman of color?”

If her ticket wins, Harris would be the Vice President of the United States that is a woman.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Logan Aluminum’s digital transformation journey recognized with Manufacturing Leadership Award

Updated: 1 hour ago
Logan Aluminum announces that it has been recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council with a Manufacturing Leadership Award for its work with Hitachi Vantara and the co-creation of a data integration system that would enable fast and accurate data analytics and artificial intelligence in manufacturing.

News

Why are school districts choosing Chromebooks?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
And in the midst of a pandemic many are having to adjust with many options on the table to learn virtually and the beginning of school just around the corner, why are school districts choosing google chrome books?

News

Census workers still knocking at doors, how to recognize scams

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“During this pandemic, they’re following all safety protocols. They’re going to stay outside, they’re going to ask you the questions from your doorway."

News

Warren, Barren, Logan Co. in COVID red zone, unclear how data is pulled

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Following up on a story 13 News brought you last week that questioned the positivity rate per county calculation, Governor Beshear addressed these questions this week in his press conferences.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Simpson County Schools preparing for students first day of virtual classes

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Don’t forget that drive-thru registration for Simpson county schools is Thursday and Friday from 8 am to 6 pm.

News

Melissa Corbin shares top picks for future travels

Updated: 12 hours ago
Melissa is a food and travel journalist.

News

WATCH - Last comfortable day before humidity, storm chances arrive!

Updated: 12 hours ago
The muggy air is coming back into the region.

News

Glasgow Drive-In Concert: An Evening with the Kentucky Headhunters

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Lauren Hanson
In remembrance of 9/11 and in honor of first responders, the event will have a patriotic theme.

News

Joe and Theo show

Updated: 12 hours ago
Joe and Theo show