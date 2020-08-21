Advertisement

Kentucky’s application for additional federal unemployment assistance approved

Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Kentucky Democratic Governor Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. -  Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the state’s application to bring in additional federal money to aid unemployed Kentuckians has been accepted.

“COVID-19 has caused the loss of millions of jobs across the nation, and unfortunately Kentucky is no exception,” the Governor said. “I am committed to fighting for every dollar to help our people survive this global pandemic and our workforce return to full strength.”

The Governor said Kentucky is the first state in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Region 4 to be approved through the agency’s Lost Wages Program to give $400 to unemployment insurance claimants.

“This program will allow about 80,000 Kentuckians receiving at least $100 a week unemployment benefits for the weeks of July 26-Aug. 15 to receive an additional payment of $400, if they are unemployed or partially unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “The $400 will apply to all programs: traditional UI, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the extended benefits programs.”

The Governor noted the federal government originally provided an additional $600 to those facing job loss. That program ended without a replacement by the U.S. Congress. Then on Aug. 8, President Donald Trump signed a memorandum seeking to extend some additional benefits to Americans whose jobs have been harmed or eliminated by the global pandemic.

Gov. Beshear noted that most of the states approved for the program – including Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico and Utah – have chosen to fund the program solely with federal dollars, meaning recipients will receive $300.

“We have decided to provide an extra $100 using CARES Act money. Kentucky’s portion will be approximately $8 million per week, for a total of $24 million over the three-week initial grant period,” Gov. Beshear said.

While the application is approved, reconfiguring the computer systems to pay the $400 is likely to take about two weeks. Therefore, benefits recipients should not expect the payments until sometime in early September.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A London, Ky man is jailed for child sexual exploitation crimes

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Austin
A London man is jailed for child sexual exploitation crimes

Good News

Good News: Custom American Girl doll for EMT

Updated: 2 hours ago
Good News

News

WATCH - Scattered showers and storms this Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Not the best of days to take the dog out for a walk considering that there will be wet conditions later today.

Weather

The return of muggy air with scattered showers and storms!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
Summer is not over yet despite the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes... this forecast has more heat, humidity and storm chances!

Latest News

News

Logan Aluminum’s digital transformation journey recognized with Manufacturing Leadership Award

Updated: 10 hours ago
Logan Aluminum announces that it has been recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council with a Manufacturing Leadership Award for its work with Hitachi Vantara and the co-creation of a data integration system that would enable fast and accurate data analytics and artificial intelligence in manufacturing.

News

Kamala Harris’ nomination for VP sets good precedent for young women of color

Updated: 10 hours ago
She is the first Black woman to be nominated for such a high position in government.

News

Why are school districts choosing Chromebooks?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ana Medina
And in the midst of a pandemic many are having to adjust with many options on the table to learn virtually and the beginning of school just around the corner, why are school districts choosing google chrome books?

News

Census workers still knocking at doors, how to recognize scams

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
“During this pandemic, they’re following all safety protocols. They’re going to stay outside, they’re going to ask you the questions from your doorway."

News

Warren, Barren, Logan Co. in COVID red zone, unclear how data is pulled

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kelly Dean
Following up on a story 13 News brought you last week that questioned the positivity rate per county calculation, Governor Beshear addressed these questions this week in his press conferences.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 726 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provides the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.