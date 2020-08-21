Muhlenberg county reports one additional case of COVID-19

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 1 additional confirmed case plus 2 new probable cases of Coronavirus COVID-19.

The confirmed case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 642.

The probable case total is currently 23.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wear a mask when you are with any person that does not live in your household, especially if you cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call:

1. Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or

2. Community Health Centers of Western Ky at 270-338-5777 or

3. Poole’s Pharmacy Care on Mondays in August 2020. Register at www.doineedacovid19test.com

4. Contact your health care provider. If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

