New delivery procedures keep mom and baby together

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - New research is allowing mothers and their babies to stay together after delivery. The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics put out new information showing COVID-19 transmission during delivery is a low risk.

“In late July those new recommendations came out that they were going to allow mom and baby to be together, which is so important for bonding and breastfeeding, mom’s mental health, for the wellness of the baby. It’s just really good news,” Cailtin Burklow, Director of Women and Newborn Services at The Med Center, says.

Previously, mothers with COVID-19 were supposed to be separated from their babies, but The Medical Center in Bowling Green reports new guidelines will allow them to stay together.

The latest information from the CDC shows there have been over 18 thousand cases of pregnant women and 39 deaths. The highest amount of cases is found in the age range of 25-29 years.

The CDC’s research still suggests pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than non-pregnant. Read the official Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) here.

According to The Med Center, moms with COVID-19 are asked to wear masks during childbirth and around their baby when possible, however, it is ultimately up to what the mother chooses to do.

Only one support person is allowed to stay with the mother, and once mom returns home until she is cleared by her doctor, The Med Center recommends she follows the same rules.

“So I think wearing your mask as we’re mandated to do by the governor, washing our hands, keeping a safe distance, not going out in crowded places, especially if you’re a new mama. Just being a little bit extra protective before the big day,” Burklow recommends for new mothers, ”We are in such an unknown time, so it’s okay to be worried but don’t just worry and not ask your questions.”

The Med Center works 24-7. You can contact the hospital at (270) 745-1000.

