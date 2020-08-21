Advertisement

New delivery procedures keep mom and baby together

New guidelines keep mother and baby together
New guidelines keep mother and baby together(None)
By Ashton Jones
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - New research is allowing mothers and their babies to stay together after delivery. The CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics put out new information showing COVID-19 transmission during delivery is a low risk.

“In late July those new recommendations came out that they were going to allow mom and baby to be together, which is so important for bonding and breastfeeding, mom’s mental health, for the wellness of the baby. It’s just really good news,” Cailtin Burklow, Director of Women and Newborn Services at The Med Center, says.

Previously, mothers with COVID-19 were supposed to be separated from their babies, but The Medical Center in Bowling Green reports new guidelines will allow them to stay together.

The latest information from the CDC shows there have been over 18 thousand cases of pregnant women and 39 deaths. The highest amount of cases is found in the age range of 25-29 years.

COVID-19 pregnancy data
COVID-19 pregnancy data(None)

The CDC’s research still suggests pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized from COVID-19 than non-pregnant. Read the official Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) here.

According to The Med Center, moms with COVID-19 are asked to wear masks during childbirth and around their baby when possible, however, it is ultimately up to what the mother chooses to do.

Only one support person is allowed to stay with the mother, and once mom returns home until she is cleared by her doctor, The Med Center recommends she follows the same rules.

“So I think wearing your mask as we’re mandated to do by the governor, washing our hands, keeping a safe distance, not going out in crowded places, especially if you’re a new mama. Just being a little bit extra protective before the big day,” Burklow recommends for new mothers, ”We are in such an unknown time, so it’s okay to be worried but don’t just worry and not ask your questions.”

The Med Center works 24-7. You can contact the hospital at (270) 745-1000.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reported 785 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

National Politics

US Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Updated: 3 hours ago
The website is in response to expected increases in mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Green County Schools switch from in-person classes to virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Green County Schools will switch to all virtual classes after starting August 17 with in-person instruction.

Coronavirus

Texas woman loses dad to COVID, nearly loses other close family members, lost job

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
One woman endured the nightmare possibility of losing nearly all her closest family members to coronavirus.

Latest News

News

GRDHD reports 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3 in Ohio County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
On Friday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

As US deaths mount, virus takes outsized toll on minorities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As many as 215,000 more people than usual died in the U.S. during the first seven months of 2020, suggesting that the number of lives lost to the coronavirus is significantly higher than the official toll. And half the dead were people of color.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National

High school football team under quarantine in Kansas

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
The Blue Valley West football team is quarantining after three people associated with the program tested positive for COVID-19.

National Politics

Postmaster general tells Senate he supports voting by mail

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testified before a Senate committee Friday.

National Politics

DNC night 4: Joe Biden addresses the nation

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president