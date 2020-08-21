Rain doesn’t stop day one of the 2020 Mason Cup

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Neither a rain delay nor COVID-19 could stop the first day of the 2020 Mason Cup, as 28 of some of the best youth golfers as well as sponsors came together at The Club at Olde Stone.

This is the third annual Mason Cup golf tournament which is named in honor of Mason Goodnight who tragically passed away in 2017.

Although the coronavirus forced the event to be pushed back, creator Canon Claycomb is proud that a large number of junior golfers were able to attend and compete.

“Yeah, it has been amazing you know,” said Claycomb. “Something that just started out as a dream in an airport sitting down waiting on a flight to what it is today. Especially over the past few years it has grown every year. I’m not sure how many players we have this year I think its around thirty again. So that’s fantastic you know with COVID that we got thirty people to commit to coming out here. But it is awesome and great to see these junior golfers get to play. But you know it’s even better to see that we are raising money for Mason and his legacy.”

The tournament will continue throughout the weekend with a winning team being announced on Sunday.

