The return of muggy air with scattered showers and storms!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After dry and comfortable air for portions of this week, we have the return of humid conditions along with showers and storms developing across the region!

A system is inching our way from the southeast this morning and will allow enough energy to spark off some showers and thunderstorms today. A few have already developed this morning, though they are isolated for the moment. More storms will develop near and west of I-65 late this morning into the afternoon. Some storms could contain very heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs will only make it to the upper 70s to low 80s for most as skies will continue to remain mostly cloudy when things aren’t getting wet across southern Kentucky.

More storms are expected for Saturday, with similar threats. Conditions will also be similar as storms could be more numerous compared to Friday. By Sunday, storm chances drop off, though we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm during the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper 80s by the end of the weekend and by next week we are talking upper 80s to low 90s with lots of sunshine! The humidity doesn’t leave, though. Isolated storm chances return by the middle of next week.

Shower and storm chances return today! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 82. Low 66. Winds S at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. High 85. Low 67. Winds NE at 4 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray showers/storms possible. High 87. Low 68. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1936)

Record Low Today: 50 (1943)

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 30)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: Moderate (n/a)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 64

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 4.21″ (+2.15″)

Yearly Precip: 41.51″ (+9.22″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

