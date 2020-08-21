Advertisement

US home sales spike 24.7% in July, another record

Home sales in the United States rose a record-breaking 24.7% in July.
Home sales in the United States rose a record-breaking 24.7% in July.(Source: Ed Payne, DCC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. home sales rose an unprecedented 24.7% in July, extending a rebound in June after the coronavirus pandemic all but froze the housing market this spring.

National Association of Realtors said Friday that sales of existing homes jumped last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.86 million. With consecutive months of record-breaking gains, purchases are now up 8.7% from a year ago. Home sales rose 20.7% in June, a record that lasted one month.

The housing market has been one of the more resilient sectors of the economy during the pandemic, but market activity continues to hinge on supply, which was limited even before the coronavirus outbreak.

The number of available homes for sale was 1.5 million units, down 2.6% from June and 21.1% from one year ago. At the current sales pace, there is a 3.1-month supply of houses, down from 3.9 months in June and the 4.2 months from July 2019.

The median price for a home cracked the $300,000 mark for the first time ever, settling at $304,100, up 8.5% from July 2019.

Sales exploded in every region in the country, led by the Northeast and West, where sales grew by more than 30%. The Midwest was close behind as sales there rose 27.5%, while sales in the South rose 19.4%.

The jump in home sales, or closings, comport with pending home sales report from May, which saw signed contracts jump a record 44.3%. That report is a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months — in this case, the record-setting months of June and July.

Sales of both existing and new homes fell sharply during the traditional spring selling season as communities were locked down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. But as areas have lifted restrictions and people are figuring out how to go about business under pandemic conditions, home sales have skyrocketed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Another Ft. Hood soldier missing; Army asks for help

Updated: moments ago
The First Cavalry Division says Sgt. Elder Fernandes has not been heard from since Monday.

National

Explosion reported in port district of Corpus Christi, Texas

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters in Corpus Christi, Texas, are responding to an apparent explosion in the city’s port and refinery district.

National

Loughlin, Giannulli to be sentenced in college bribery plot

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The famous couple pleaded guilty in May to participating in the college admissions cheating scheme that has ensnared wealthy parents and elite athletic coaches across the country.

News

Kentucky’s application for additional federal unemployment assistance approved

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the state’s application to bring in additional federal money to aid unemployed Kentuckians has been accepted.

Latest News

News

A London, Ky man is jailed for child sexual exploitation crimes

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Kelly Austin
A London man is jailed for child sexual exploitation crimes

National

LIVE: Postmaster says ‘no idea’ mailboxes, equipment being removed

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump praises the new head of the Postal Service, a Republican donor and ally. But Democrats warn DeJoy's cost-cutting initiatives since arriving in June are causing an upheaval that threatens the election.

National

Tropical Storm Laura forms as 2 Caribbean storms pose potential hurricane threats to US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Laura forms in the Atlantic, becoming the latest in an active storm season.

National

German doctors gain access in Siberia to dissident Navalny in coma

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The family and allies of comatose Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has been in a coma for a day, were fighting Friday to get him flown to a top German medical facility from a Siberian hospital but local doctors refused to authorize the transfer.

National Politics

Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US ‘season of darkness’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The former vice president was saluted by former Democratic foes as he became the party's official standard bearer for the campaign against President Donald Trump in November.

National

Postmaster general to testify amid USPS scrutiny

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Postmaster General Louis Dejoy will testify Friday morning in front of Congress.