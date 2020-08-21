Warren Co. virtual academy students may still be eligible for meals

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has served more than 1.4 million meals to students since school buildings closed in March.

If your child is attending virtual academy in Warren County, they may still be eligible to get free meals. “The CEP program criteria is determined at the federal level,” explained the district in a Facebook post. “Any student attending a non-CEP school, may contact their building leaders for additional support.”

To find out if your school is part of the CEP program, click here. Any student attending a non-CEP school, may contact their building leaders for additional support.

Virtual learning meals will be served curbside on Fridays 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. These meals will include a week’s worth of meals for your students.

Yesterday we shared information about the Community Eligibility Program. The criteria to determine a CEP school is... Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Friday, August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.