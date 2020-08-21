Advertisement

Warren Co. virtual academy students may still be eligible for meals

School lunches
School lunches(Associated Press)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools has served more than 1.4 million meals to students since school buildings closed in March.

If your child is attending virtual academy in Warren County, they may still be eligible to get free meals. “The CEP program criteria is determined at the federal level,” explained the district in a Facebook post. “Any student attending a non-CEP school, may contact their building leaders for additional support.”

To find out if your school is part of the CEP program, click here. Any student attending a non-CEP school, may contact their building leaders for additional support.

Virtual learning meals will be served curbside on Fridays 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. These meals will include a week’s worth of meals for your students.

Yesterday we shared information about the Community Eligibility Program. The criteria to determine a CEP school is...

Posted by Warren County Public Schools on Friday, August 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4-H Need to Read donates hundreds of books to Jennings Creek Elementary

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The Warren County 4-H Need to Reed program donated books to Jennings Creek elementary school on Friday.

News

WKU to consider name changes to buildings, colleges named after former slave owners

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
With national calls for racial equality amid civil unrest after the death of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, Western Kentucky University is considering name changes to buildings and colleges named after men who were slave owners.

News

Warren County Public Schools transportation and dining services prepare for first day of school

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allison Baker
The first day for all students attending Warren County Public Schools is August 24th.

News

HHS expands access to childhood vaccines during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashton Jones
A CDC report found a drop in childhood immunizations as a result of families staying at home.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New delivery procedures keep mom and baby together

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashton Jones
The Director of Women and Newborn Services says physical bonding is crucial for mothers and babies.

News

Gov. Beshear reported 785 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update Friday on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.

News

Green County Schools switch from in-person classes to virtual

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Green County Schools will switch to all virtual classes after starting August 17 with in-person instruction.

News

BREAKING: No spectators at the Kentucky Derby

Updated: 3 hours ago
No fans will be allowed at the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.

News

Bowling Green man indicted on rape, sodomy, sexual abuse charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
40-year-old James Alvin Joy, of Bowling Green, was indicted on five counts of: Rape 1st Degree, Sodomy 1st degree, by forcible compulsion, Sexual Abuse 1st degree, Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor - Victim under 18 1st degree, and Persistent Felony Offender 1st degree.

News

Hometown Hero Liam McGinnis

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alexandra Hennard
For his generosity, his compassion, and his confidence to overcome a personal obstacle while raising awareness for others, 13 news honors Liam McGinnis as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.