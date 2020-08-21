WATCH - Storms for Saturday, Sunnier for Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds and showers dominated our Friday, with parts of the area receiving well over an inch of rain! Our weather stays unsettled as the weekend begins, with more showers and storms a good bet for Saturday.

More locally heavy rainfall is likely Saturday as a slow-moving storm system moves through. This system exits the region Sunday, resulting in brighter skies for the second half of the weekend. Sunday looks more cooperative for outdoor activities, with just a slight chance for an isolated shower during the afternoon. Highs will be warmer Sunday, climbing into the upper 80s.

Next week is shaping up to be quite warm and humid. Afternoon readings reach the low 90s Tuesday into Wednesday. The week starts dry before some moisture returns late in the going. We may be dealing with showers from remnants of either Tropical Storm Laura and/or what could become Tropical Storm Marco by next Thursday and Friday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Showers & T/Storms Likely. High 82, Low 67, winds SE-5

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol’d Shower Possible. Warmer. High 87, Low 68, winds SW-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Friday’s High: 76

Friday’s Low: 70

Normal High: 89

Normal Low: 66

Record High: 105 (1936)

Record Low: 50 (1943)

Today’s Precip: 0.65″

Monthly Precip: 4.86″ (+2.06″)

Yearly Precip: 42.16″ (+9.75″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Sunset: 7:29 p.m.

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Count: 30)

Pollen: High (6.9 for Ragweed)

Mold: Low

