Why are school districts choosing Chromebooks?

Schools opting for Chromebooks
Schools opting for Chromebooks
By Ana Medina
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Technology has advanced so much that now with a laptop or Chromebook your child can learn in the comfort of their own home.

And in the midst of a pandemic many are having to adjust with many options on the table to learn virtually and the beginning of school just around the corner, why are school districts choosing google chrome books?

“A chrome book is basically based off a Linux operating system its just stripped down and basically just to be able to use chrome,” says Jacob Bell of ByteForce Tech Pros.

So many questions, what makes them a better option?

Bell says, “they’re a lot quicker due to the fact that they have an SSD hard drive they’re a lot faster than Windows computers and they’re a lot more lightweight which also helps with battery life. “It has way less memory almost none in most cases just enough to boot the operating system and then be able to use chrome and all the Google apps such as docs, drives, sheets, stuff like that.”

But when it comes to a price tag...

“It’s a lot cheaper than most Windows laptops you can find them on sale usually for $200 or less.” -- says Jacob Bell

“Chrome books are a lot less likely to get viruses or malware just due to the fact that you can’t really download anything on them which makes them a lot more user friendly and less need for any IT support,” says Jacob Bell

So what are the negatives in getting one?

Bell says, “the only issue with a chrome book as far as repairability is the fact that the screens used are the screens used in more expensive laptops so the repairs can still be as much as buying another Chromebook.”

One school superintendent even spoke on how they had to get additional chrome books this school year,

“Actually we are almost one to one, to begin with, we had to supplement the number of chrome books that we had to be able to fulfill that for each and every student.” -- Tim Schlosser, Simson County Schools Superintendent

Prices range depending on the Chromebook you choose.

