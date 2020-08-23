Advertisement

A Stray Shower Not Out Of The Question Sunday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most will stay dry over the night hours will patchy fog developing in some locations. Heading into Sunday most will see a dry and partly sunny day. That’s not to say some may not get caught in a brief downpour. There is about a 30% chance for a shower across the area.

The forecast looks dry and warm as we kick off the new week with temperatures returning to the 90′s. We stay dry into the midweek, but then rain chances return as we close out the week. This rain chance may be brought to us by what is now Tropical Storm Laura. We will have to watch the track of the system and see if it can hold together to bring us some showers to end the week.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

The return of muggy air with scattered showers and storms!

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Summer is not over yet despite the return of Pumpkin Spice Lattes... this forecast has more heat, humidity and storm chances!

Weather

Temps, storm chances on the rise

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:55 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Humidity will be on the rise with the temperatures as we slide into the weekend!

Weather

A cooler Wednesday forecast

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:53 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
After showers and storms moved through the region, we are treated with cloud cover and cooler conditions for the middle of the week.

Weather

Storm chances return Tuesday afternoon

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:36 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The dry streak will end for some today, but it will leave for more comfortable air this week!

Latest News

Weather

A dry start to the week!

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Humidity won't be as noticeable as last week, but things aren't completely dry in the forecast!

Weather

Heading Into A Sunny Start To The Week

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Kicking off the new week with some sunshine and warm temperatures.

Weather

Some Will See Isolated Showers Sunday

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
A boundary will cause some to see a few showers Sunday.

Weather

WATCH- A Stray Chance For Some Showers Sunday

Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

More scattered showers and storms to end the week

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:15 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
Scattered showers and storms once again for today across southern Kentucky!

Weather

Scattered showers and storms, otherwise mostly cloudy!

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We're tracking humidity, fog and storms in the forecast!