A Stray Shower Not Out Of The Question Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most will stay dry over the night hours will patchy fog developing in some locations. Heading into Sunday most will see a dry and partly sunny day. That’s not to say some may not get caught in a brief downpour. There is about a 30% chance for a shower across the area.

The forecast looks dry and warm as we kick off the new week with temperatures returning to the 90′s. We stay dry into the midweek, but then rain chances return as we close out the week. This rain chance may be brought to us by what is now Tropical Storm Laura. We will have to watch the track of the system and see if it can hold together to bring us some showers to end the week.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

