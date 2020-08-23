Alley Pub and Pizza is open for business in Downtown Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local bar owners in Bowling Green have now jumped into the pizza businesses. The owners of Dublin’s Irish Pub saw an opportunity to bring some tasty pizza to Vette city.

Here we go BG! Looking like some good patio sittin' weather to start the week. Or if you're in the mood to chill at home, come grab a curbside pizza with a to-go cocktail or two! Or three. Posted by Alley Pub & Pizza on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The Alley Pub and Pizza is located in the square in Downtown Bowling Green and it opened just last month.

Due to a limited indoor capacity right now the owners are encouraging to-go orders and want to thank the community for the outpouring support.

“We were a little nervous coming into this especially with everything going on we didn’t really know the type of business that we were going to be able to attract or if people were still going out to eat. If they would even want to come us. So far it has been great all of the people have been very supportive that have been here. We have been very fortunate that we do have patio seating so we try and encourage people to sit out on the patio since we are limited inside with kind of a small space. With 50 percent capacity, we can only hold 15 people inside. We are fortunate to have the patio so we can seat 24 on our patio it has been great so far,” said Kaitlyn Zysk, co-owner.

According to the owners, the customer’s favorite pizza is chicken bacon ranch.

The Alley Pub and Pizza is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 4 PM to 10 PM.

