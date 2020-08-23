Advertisement

BREAKING: Two teens rescued from water at Phil Moore Park

Water rescue
Water rescue(Allison Baker)
By Brandon Jarrett and Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Warren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Travis Puckett, two teenagers were rescued from Phil Moore Park Saturday evening.

Puckett says the two teens were swimming without life jackets. Both teenagers were safety rescued.

Warren Co. Emergency Management, Bowling Green Fire Dept., Alvaton Fire Dept, Medical Center EMS, and Warren Co. Sheriff’s Dept responded to the rescue.

