BREAKING: Two teens rescued from water at Phil Moore Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Warren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Travis Puckett, two teenagers were rescued from Phil Moore Park Saturday evening.

Puckett says the two teens were swimming without life jackets. Both teenagers were safety rescued.

Warren Co. Emergency Management, Bowling Green Fire Dept., Alvaton Fire Dept, Medical Center EMS, and Warren Co. Sheriff’s Dept responded to the rescue.

We currently have a reporter en route to the scene and will be updating this story with more information as follows.

