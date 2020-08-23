Advertisement

Gov. Beshear terminates south central Kentucky native, Warren Beeler, from the Governors Office of Agriculture Policy Director

Gov. Andy Beshear has terminated Warren Beeler from his position as Executive Director in the Office of Agricultural Policy. Beeler, a resident of Grayson County, was appointed as Director of Agriculture Policy for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture in 2013.
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has terminated Warren Beeler from his position as Executive Director in the Office of Agricultural Policy. Beeler, a resident of Grayson County, was appointed as Director of Agriculture Policy for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture in 2013.

House Speaker David Osborne issued the following statement regarding the Governor's termination of Warren Beeler from the Office of Agricultural Policy in the midst of the Kentucky State Fair:

“It is extremely frustrating to hear that the Governor has chosen to remove Warren Beeler from his role in the Office of Agricultural Policy. Mr. Beeler is well-respected by members of both parties and has served multiple administrations - both Republican and Democrat - throughout his career. Warren’s trademark has been his ability to forge partnerships with agricultural and civic leaders across the state, and his commitment to fostering leadership in future leaders. He is an outstanding example of servant leadership and made it his mission to take the politics out of agricultural policy. By taking this step in the midst of a pandemic, the Governor shows either a lack of comprehension or an outright disregard of the unprecedented challenges our farm families and rural Kentuckians face today.”

Posted by James Comer on Saturday, August 22, 2020

