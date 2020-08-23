Advertisement

Lexington mall evacuated, police responding to shooting

Police tape at crime scene
Police tape at crime scene(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky are responding to a shooting at a mall. The Lexington Police Department said in a post on social media that the shooting at the Fayette Mall occurred Sunday afternoon. Police later said the incident did not involve an active shooter. Police say the mall is being evacuated, police officers are checking each store and that mall patrons and employees are being sheltered on public transportation buses. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear terminates Grayson Co. native, Warren Beeler, from the Governors Office of Agriculture Policy Director

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Andy Beshear has terminated Warren Beeler from his position as Executive Director in the Office of Agricultural Policy. Beeler, a resident of Grayson County, was appointed as Director of Agriculture Policy for the Kentucky Department of Agriculture in 2013.

Weather

A Stray Shower Not Out Of The Question Sunday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Isolated showers possible into Sunday but overall a partly sunny and warm day.

News

Rykar Ainsley overcomes health obstacles and is ready to start school

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Rykar Ainsley was life-flighted to Nortons Children’s Hospital the day she was born where she was diagnosed with tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia and major aortopulmonary collateral arteries (MAPCAs).

News

The Foundary BG and ATMOS Energy give away 400 backpacks to local community

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
All 400 backpacks donated by ATMOS Energy were handed out to families in the community on Saturday.

Latest News

News

Alley Pub and Pizza is open for business in Downtown Bowling Green

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The Alley Pub and Pizza is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 4 PM to 10 PM.

News

BREAKING: Two teens rescued from water at Phil Moore Park

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett and Allison Baker
According to Warren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Travis Puckett, two teenagers were rescued from Phil Moore Park Saturday evening.

News

Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update: 814 new cases, 17 new cases from children age 5 and younger

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Gov. Beshear COVID-19 update: 814 new cases, 17 new cases from children age 5 and younger

News

Former 13 News Reporter Lyndsey Gough still recovering from COVID-19 complications

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT
|
By Katey Cook
Before contracting the virus, she said she was healthy and had no underlying conditions.

News

4-H Need to Read donates hundreds of books to Jennings Creek Elementary

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
The Warren County 4-H Need to Reed program donated books to Jennings Creek elementary school on Friday.

News

WKU to consider name changes to buildings, colleges named after former slave owners

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Jarrett
With national calls for racial equality amid civil unrest after the death of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, Western Kentucky University is considering name changes to buildings and colleges named after men who were slave owners.