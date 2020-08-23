Lexington mall evacuated, police responding to shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky are responding to a shooting at a mall. The Lexington Police Department said in a post on social media that the shooting at the Fayette Mall occurred Sunday afternoon. Police later said the incident did not involve an active shooter. Police say the mall is being evacuated, police officers are checking each store and that mall patrons and employees are being sheltered on public transportation buses. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

