Rykar Ainsley overcomes health obstacles and is ready to start school

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A young girl in Bowling Green has had to overcome many health obstacles that have been thrown her way since she was born.

Rykar Ainsley was life-flighted to Nortons Children’s Hospital the day she was born where she was diagnosed with tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia and major aortopulmonary collateral arteries (MAPCAs).

Rykar’s pulmonary arteries, which pump blood to her lungs, hadn’t grown to take over from the embryonic configuration of the heart. This MAPCAs condition typically is seen in conjunction with the tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia.

Tetralogy of Fallot itself is a combination of four congenital heart defects that disrupt the healthy flow of blood through the heart and lungs.

After undergoing open-heart surgery after she was a few months old, and several surgeries since then Rykar just like many other 5-year-olds in Bowling Green is excited to start kindergarten at Cumberland Trace Elementary School next week. Her mom says that this is an overwhelming feeling

“You kind of get that overwhelming sensation of all the feels I guess. She did luckily get to attend preschool so actually that was our big letting go point. We are still doing modified days so she will only go until 1:30 and then she will be picked up the difference will be 5 days a week now instead of when she was going 4 half days with preschool. So it will still be modified but it is definitely a different feeling quite honestly we never thought we would see this day so it is kind of exciting on a normal level I guess and terrifying on a special needs level,” said Kara Ainsley, Rykar’s mom.

Rykar loves the outdoors and has a smiling fun personality that just warms your heart and you would never know that she has over gone over 37 surgeries in her life.

“She is full of life she doesn’t know any different and while she is very bossy and is able to communicate her needs through her ways she doesn’t meet a stranger she doesn’t have the normal fears that the rest of us have it is kind of a nice feeling and kind of a nice break from my, I am going to call them my normal kids but she is definitely a light”

Rykar turned 5 this past May and her mother said every year is another milestone they celebrate.

“every year is just so surreal, we never thought that we would make it to the first year we were like we cannot believe that we are in the second year and now we are at year five and it is just definitely an overwhelming feeling.”

Rykar’s first surgeon at Nortons hospital performed the first of many surgeries to restore healthy circulation between Rykar’s heart and lungs.

“When you are sort of presented with a situation that is dire and grave and has a big risk I don’t know you should stick with it and I think that a lot of people would have given up hope early but thankfully we didn’t and her parents didn’t. It doesn’t always pay off but when it pays off as it has for Rykar everybody should feel good about it,” said Erle H. Austin III, M.D., pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon at Norton Children’s Heart Institute, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine.

Rykar will attend classes in person on Tuesday at Cumberland Trace.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.