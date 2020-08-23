The Foundary BG and ATMOS Energy give away 400 backpacks to local community

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Foundry BG teamed up with ATMOS Energy Saturday afternoon and together they were able to provide 400 backpacks, water bottles, and lunch boxes to students in Warren County.

With school starting next week they thought it would be important to provide kids in the community with beneficial items that they can use throughout the school year.

"Well it is something that almost every kid uses all the kids use backpacks now and it is something that would cost the parents some money and I know a lot of parents have been out of work because of the coronavirus for the few months it has been kind of tough for families so we thought this would be something that could help them get a start back to school," said Melanie Llontop, Director of Education the Foundry of BG.

ATMOS Energy’s Bill Greer said he wanted to help and donate these backpacks to students because our students are our future leaders.

“It’s inspirational to me to see these young people and to see the smiles on their faces and the excitement about the year just knowing and just being able to pick up the color of the backpack that they want and a water bottle and it is fun. But it is all for a wonderful cause all I see is potential walking up here and grabbing these backpacks and water bottles and we get a chance to have a small hand in helping folks realize their potential,” said Bill Greer ATMOS Energy.

All 400 backpacks donated by ATMOS Energy were handed out to families in the community on Saturday.

