A dry and very warm start to the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After we had moisture over the weekend, we are about to see some heat and humidity just in time for the start of fall classes for many schools!

The humidity and calm winds have allowed for a few areas of patchy fog, some of it dense at times. If you don’t see fog, then you’ll see plenty of clear skies! Regardless, take some extra time to travel with the additional traffic of school buses and parents in addition to the reduced visibility or sun rays making it difficult to see. Today will see plenty of sunshine and humidity as temperatures rise into the mid-to-upper 80s with mostly sunny skies! Heat indices, or what it feels like when you factor humidity, will be between 90-95 at times.

We have more heat and humidity for Tuesday and Wednesday, though Wednesday could see a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. However, later this week our weather will become unsettled -- and the reason being is because of what is happening in the tropics! Tropical Storm Laura, near Cuba as of Monday morning, will be entering the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday and strengthen to a Hurricane. Forecast models have Laura going towards the Louisiana/Texas coast by Wednesday and once it makes landfall it will curve toward the north and east -- with current projections going over southern Kentucky by Friday according to the National Hurricane Center. We are keeping a close eye on this because there are some uncertainties with timing and direction of the tropical storm track -- but if the forecast stands, there will be a potential for a lot of heavy rains that could result in localized flooding. Stay tuned as the WBKO First Alert Weather Team is keeping a very close eye on this and will update the forecast as often as necessary!

The weekend will see some scattered showers and storms with chances pouring into next week -- with temperatures near to slightly below average! Once again, we will keep you updated as we track the tropics and the impacts it could give us later this week!

A very warm start to the school year as the kiddos head off to the bus! (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Sunny and very warm. Heat indices near 95. High 90. Low 69. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and very warm. Heat indices near 95. High 91. Low 71. Winds S at 4 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Stray showers/storms possible. High 90. Low 73. Winds S at 6 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 103 (2007, 1943)

Record Low Today: 50 (1923)

Normal High: 88

Normal Low: 65

Sunrise: 6:10 a.m.

Sunset: 7:25 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 20 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 13 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Pollen Forecast:

Weeds: High (9.4)

Grass: Moderate

Trees: Low

Mold: Low

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 86

Yesterday’s Low: 68

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.02″

Monthly Precip: 5.33″ (+2.93″)

Yearly Precip: 42.63″ (+10.00″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

