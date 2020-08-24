Aviation Heritage Park unveils helicopter dedicated to BG veteran

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, the Aviation Heritage Park in Bowling Green rolled out their latest project.

Board members and volunteers worked for nearly one year to restore a helicopter that is new to the park. Marine One, an SH3 helicopter, honors Bowling Green native Col Arthur (Mac) Reynolds.

“Tremendous experience. Tremendous career. We felt that it was only appropriate to find an aircraft to honor him and his service,” Joe Tinius said. Tinius is the president of the Aviation Heritage Park board.

After attending Bowling Green High School, Reynolds joined the marines and became the commander of the Marine One Force at the White House.

“Colonel Reynolds had a long and distinguished career in the United States Marines. He flew three different presidents and flew a vice president who later became president,” Tinius explained.

The Aviation Heritage Park is hosting a formal dedication on September 12. You can click here to find more information on how you can attend the virtual event.

