Barren County students go back to school

First day of in-class school for many in including Barren County schools. Austin Tracy Elementary school’s principal spoke with 13 News today about their first day.

While they are nervous to see what this unconventional school year will bring they feel prepared and are excited to have students back in the classroom.

“I spoke to a lot of the staff yesterday evening and there is a lot of nerves, there is a lot of anxiousness but we do know that once we get our kids in our building we are going to get back in stride and knowing that we are going to be educating kids giving them the best environment. Our biggest concern is their safety,” said Joey Bunch, principal.

