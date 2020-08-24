Bowling Green assisted living facility receives $5.5 million loan

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $46 million to improve critical community facilities to benefit 363,000 rural residents in 16 states.

“Rural America relies on safe, modern community facilities to ensure access to essential services such as education, health care and public safety,” USDA Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

Brand announced projects Monday including one for Bowling Green’s Lewis Manor Assisted Living Community. Lewis Manor will use a $5.5 million loan to build 16 additional assisted-living units, bringing it to a 30-unit, 32-bed facility. The assisted-living facility has reached full capacity, creating the need to expand its services.

USDA is funding 44 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The investments can be used to build or upgrade schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

Interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development state office for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details. Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants (PDF, 669 KB) a detailed overview of the application process.

