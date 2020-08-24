Advertisement

Kentucky Attorney General Cameron to speak at Republican National Convention on Tuesday night

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Washington, D.C. (WBKO) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will speak at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night. Attorney General Cameron’s remarks will take place during the 10:00 p.m. ET hour of the convention and will highlight the leadership of President Trump during his first term.

“It’s an honor to speak at the convention in support of President Donald J. Trump,” said Attorney General Cameron.  “America is at a pivotal moment in our history, and we are faced with a choice to continue with the forward-thinking policies of the Republican Party and President Trump or go backwards with the discredited ideas of Joe Biden and the radical left.”

